Investing in agilon health inc. (AGL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, agilon health inc.’s stock clocked out at 23.93, down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $24.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317665 shares were traded. AGL reached its highest trading level at $24.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Kornitzer Benjamin sold 8,094 shares for $24.27 per share. The transaction valued at 196,466 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

Kornitzer Benjamin sold 8,094 shares of AGL for $187,503 on Oct 03. The Chief Med. & Quality Officer now owns 10,426 shares after completing the transaction at $23.17 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Kornitzer Benjamin, who serves as the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of the company, sold 10,792 shares for $22.98 each. As a result, the insider received 247,971 and left with 10,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $28.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGL traded 2.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 407.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.37M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.74, compared to 20.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 12.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.15 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $647.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $652.2M to a low estimate of $645M. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $498.96M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 40.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.