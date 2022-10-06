Investing in Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Tesla Inc.’s stock clocked out at 240.81, down -3.46% from its previous closing price of $249.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86132245 shares were traded. TSLA reached its highest trading level at $246.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $233.27.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSLA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $360.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares for $250.50 per share. The transaction valued at 939,375 led to the insider holds 189,027 shares of the business.

Baglino Andrew D sold 10,500 shares of TSLA for $2,982,105 on Sep 27. The SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. now owns 62,988 shares after completing the transaction at $284.01 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Kirkhorn Zachary, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $300.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,127,212 and left with 192,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tesla’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSLA has reached a high of $414.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $206.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 289.72.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSLA traded 74.98M shares on average per day over the past three months and 74.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.62B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TSLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.49M with a Short Ratio of 0.85, compared to 26.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.1 and a low estimate of $2.03, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.65, with high estimates of $4.72 and low estimates of $2.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.06 and $8.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.81. EPS for the following year is $15.93, with 31 analysts recommending between $25.06 and $10.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.82B, up 57.50% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $145.27B and the low estimate is $81.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.