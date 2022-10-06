Is Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) closed at 1.16 in the last session, down -12.78% from day before closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1827675 shares were traded. FUV reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUV has reached a high of $13.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2268, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4372.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FUV traded on average about 806.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.90M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FUV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.47M with a Short Ratio of 12.30, compared to 12.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.83% and a Short% of Float of 27.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$1.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.44M to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, Arcimoto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.09M, an estimated increase of 7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.46M, an increase of 84.00% over than the figure of $7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39M, up 204.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $96.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170M and the low estimate is $29.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 625.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.