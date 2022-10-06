Is Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $38.40 in the most recent trading day, Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) closed at 38.39, down -0.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179861 shares were traded. COHR reached its highest trading level at $38.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coherent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHR has reached a high of $75.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 130.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.45M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company.