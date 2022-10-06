Is Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $8.16 in the most recent trading day, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) closed at 8.19, up 0.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3921610 shares were traded. ETRN reached its highest trading level at $8.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $6.50 from $9 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETRN has reached a high of $11.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 433.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.01M. Insiders hold about 0.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ETRN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.27, compared to 15.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETRN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.