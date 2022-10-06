Is this a Prime Time To acquire ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) stock

After closing at $22.22 in the most recent trading day, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at 22.16, down -0.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074028 shares were traded. ACIW reached its highest trading level at $22.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACIW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On September 17, 2020, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On May 29, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Needham initiated its Buy rating on May 29, 2020, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Puppala Ram Kumar bought 1,000 shares for $22.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,030 led to the insider holds 49,603 shares of the business.

Behrens Scott W sold 37,905 shares of ACIW for $1,202,214 on Dec 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 349,794 shares after completing the transaction at $31.72 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Puppala Ram Kumar, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $28.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,980 and bolstered with 18,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $36.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 724.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 114.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.82M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.23M with a Short Ratio of 4.83, compared to 3.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $330.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $334.5M to a low estimate of $325.36M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $301.67M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $330.16M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $346.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.37B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.