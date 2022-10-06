Is this a Prime Time To acquire EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) stock

After closing at $21.66 in the most recent trading day, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) closed at 22.27, up 2.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059123 shares were traded. ESMT reached its highest trading level at $22.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ESMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 141.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 09, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $35.50 previously.

On November 30, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $40.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Seltzer Jonathan Cole sold 8,334 shares for $21.22 per share. The transaction valued at 176,847 led to the insider holds 1,508 shares of the business.

Seltzer Jonathan Cole sold 8,334 shares of ESMT for $174,014 on May 02. The President, SMB Solutions now owns 1,508 shares after completing the transaction at $20.88 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who serves as the President, SMB Solutions of the company, sold 8,334 shares for $20.85 each. As a result, the insider received 173,764 and left with 1,508 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $35.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 448.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 515.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.28M, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $376.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.03M and the low estimate is $353.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.