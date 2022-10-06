Is this a Prime Time To acquire YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) stock

The price of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) closed at 31.19 in the last session, down -2.41% from day before closing price of $31.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1979207 shares were traded. YETI reached its highest trading level at $31.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YETI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $50 from $85 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Reintjes Matthew J sold 25,000 shares for $87.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,182,533 led to the insider holds 69,110 shares of the business.

Reintjes Matthew J sold 40,004 shares of YETI for $4,041,303 on Nov 15. The President and CEO now owns 69,110 shares after completing the transaction at $101.02 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Zambetti Kirk A, who serves as the SVP of Sales of the company, sold 10,475 shares for $105.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,099,875 and left with 23,370 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $108.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YETI traded on average about 1.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.92M. Shares short for YETI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.32, compared to 7.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $423.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $427.1M to a low estimate of $412.4M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357.67M, an estimated increase of 18.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $429.29M, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $18.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $436.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $385.74M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.