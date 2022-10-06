It’s a good day to be an Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) shareholder

In the latest session, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) closed at 204.53 up 2.27% from its previous closing price of $199.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1994505 shares were traded. ADSK reached its highest trading level at $205.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Autodesk Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $206.

On September 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $267 to $203.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $270.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Hope Stephen W. sold 57 shares for $187.83 per share. The transaction valued at 10,706 led to the insider holds 3,743 shares of the business.

Hope Stephen W. sold 443 shares of ADSK for $88,728 on Sep 06. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 3,743 shares after completing the transaction at $200.29 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Anagnost Andrew, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 34,366 shares for $206.87 each. As a result, the insider received 7,109,155 and left with 76,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 59.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $335.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 211.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADSK has traded an average of 1.41M shares per day and 1.49M over the past ten days. A total of 217.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.53, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.67, with high estimates of $1.74 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.66 and $6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.55. EPS for the following year is $7.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.75 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $5.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.