It’s a good day to be an SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) shareholder

As of close of business last night, SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock clocked out at 39.66, down -4.34% from its previous closing price of $41.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1836330 shares were traded. SLG reached its highest trading level at $40.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 08, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $56.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $51.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares for $81.40 per share. The transaction valued at 282,946 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 3,560 shares of SLG for $275,224 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 3,616 shares after completing the transaction at $77.31 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, ALSCHULER JOHN H JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $74.96 each. As a result, the insider received 449,760 and left with 585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $85.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SLG traded 983.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.97M. Insiders hold about 0.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.52M with a Short Ratio of 6.86, compared to 6.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.14% and a Short% of Float of 14.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.65, SLG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.73. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65. The current Payout Ratio is 86.30% for SLG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 23, 2022 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $5.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.54. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.55 and -$0.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $158.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.73M to a low estimate of $157.9M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $155.36M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.24M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $184M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $150M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $632M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $625.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.18M, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $629.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $659.4M and the low estimate is $597.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.