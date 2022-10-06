It’s an appealing income play to consider R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

After closing at $19.18 in the most recent trading day, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) closed at 19.29, up 0.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1282294 shares were traded. RCM reached its highest trading level at $19.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RCM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 65.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when TCP-ASC ACHI Series LLLP sold 15,000,000 shares for $20.43 per share. The transaction valued at 306,375,000 led to the insider holds 164,754,055 shares of the business.

SPARBY JOHN M. sold 40,000 shares of RCM for $1,000,280 on Aug 19. The insider now owns 123,772 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $24.98 each. As a result, the insider received 4,996,600 and left with 2,792,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, R1’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 94.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.83M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 278.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.70M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 6.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $391.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $396.9M to a low estimate of $390.32M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.93M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.57B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.