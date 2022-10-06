Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $9.96 in the most recent trading day, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) closed at 9.90, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3549028 shares were traded. SHO reached its highest trading level at $9.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Springer Robert C sold 1 shares for $12.35 per share. The transaction valued at 12 led to the insider holds 540,523 shares of the business.

PASQUALE DOUGLAS M bought 9,000 shares of SHO for $95,670 on Dec 15. The Interim CEO now owns 359,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.63 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M, who serves as the Interim CEO of the company, bought 1,765 shares for $11.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,415 and bolstered with 350,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHO has reached a high of $13.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.99M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 213.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.63M. Shares short for SHO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.21, compared to 11.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.20 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $218.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.1M to a low estimate of $182.82M. As of the current estimate, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $103.76M, an estimated increase of 110.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.18M, an increase of 43.90% less than the figure of $110.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $902.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $754M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $830.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $509.15M, up 63.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $838M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.