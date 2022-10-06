The name Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed at 11.40 up 11.44% from its previous closing price of $10.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335453 shares were traded. VIST reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $10.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIST has traded an average of 638.21K shares per day and 654.45k over the past ten days. A total of 87.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.17M. Insiders hold about 1.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.68% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 4.28, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $1.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $811M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $961.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.19M, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $994M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.