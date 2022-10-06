There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) can be one of them

The closing price of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) was 12.75 for the day, down -0.93% from the previous closing price of $12.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10784114 shares were traded. ELAN reached its highest trading level at $12.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.22.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ELAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on August 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $22 from $37 previously.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $24.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when HOOVER R DAVID bought 20,000 shares for $15.18 per share. The transaction valued at 303,614 led to the insider holds 145,000 shares of the business.

Simmons Jeffrey N bought 30,000 shares of ELAN for $436,146 on Sep 09. The PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $14.54 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Modi Rajeev A. bought 6,700 shares for $14.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,830 and bolstered with 41,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELAN has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.66.

Shares Statistics:

ELAN traded an average of 6.21M shares per day over the past three months and 5.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 488.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.50M. Shares short for ELAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.82, compared to 17.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.14. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.76B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.07B and the low estimate is $4.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.