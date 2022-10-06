There are many powerful catalysts in the market: KBR Inc. (KBR) can be one of them

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) closed the day trading at 47.50 down -0.17% from the previous closing price of $47.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164440 shares were traded. KBR reached its highest trading level at $48.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KBR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 03, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Conlon Gregory Sean sold 14,564 shares for $52.09 per share. The transaction valued at 758,634 led to the insider holds 50,399 shares of the business.

Pickard Ann Darlene sold 6,000 shares of KBR for $310,930 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 45,181 shares after completing the transaction at $51.82 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, Barrie Andrew, who serves as the President Gov’t Solutions EMEA of the company, sold 3,111 shares for $51.35 each. As a result, the insider received 159,750 and left with 8,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KBR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KBR has reached a high of $56.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KBR traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KBR traded about 1.54M shares per day. A total of 139.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.65M. Shares short for KBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 3.68, compared to 11.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Dividends & Splits

KBR’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.41 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.68 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.61. EPS for the following year is $3.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.34B, down -9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $6.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.