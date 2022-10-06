There is a good chance Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $0.29 in the most recent trading day, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) closed at 0.34, up 16.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0490 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1206120 shares were traded. EAST reached its highest trading level at $0.3719 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2912.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EAST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when FINNSSON ERIC J. sold 35,000 shares for $0.65 per share. The transaction valued at 22,750 led to the insider holds 62,013 shares of the business.

FINNSSON ERIC J. sold 35,100 shares of EAST for $19,312 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 97,013 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, LEVY-NAVARRO ELIZABETH ANN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 27,030 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 19,716 and left with 29,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAST has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4750, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8638.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 123.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 243.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.27M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EAST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 118.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 76.75k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.55.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3.32M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.32M to a low estimate of $3.32M. As of the current estimate, Eastside Distilling Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.38M, an estimated decrease of -1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.91M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of -$1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.91M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.89M, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.73M and the low estimate is $22.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.