There is a good chance Kennametal Inc. (KMT) will undergo another restructuring.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046185 shares were traded. KMT reached its highest trading level at $23.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 108.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $19 from $27 previously.

On April 06, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $29.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when LAMBERT WILLIAM M bought 36,698 shares for $26.23 per share. The transaction valued at 962,475 led to the insider holds 52,360 shares of the business.

ALVARADO JOSEPH bought 1,000 shares of KMT for $29,045 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 9,934 shares after completing the transaction at $29.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kennametal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMT has reached a high of $41.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 697.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.79M. Shares short for KMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 6.93, compared to 4.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.03% and a Short% of Float of 7.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, KMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.80, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36. The current Payout Ratio is 46.00% for KMT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.72. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $513.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $526.35M to a low estimate of $486.3M. As of the current estimate, Kennametal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $515.97M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.13B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.