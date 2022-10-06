There Is Still Room For Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) closed the day trading at 23.38 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $23.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1635118 shares were traded. AXTA reached its highest trading level at $23.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.80.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXTA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $27.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on March 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares for $24.64 per share. The transaction valued at 49,280 led to the insider holds 20,320 shares of the business.

Weaver Troy D. sold 24,000 shares of AXTA for $755,040 on Nov 02. The SVP, Global Refinish now owns 27,337 shares after completing the transaction at $31.46 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXTA traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXTA traded about 2.44M shares per day. A total of 221.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.01M. Shares short for AXTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.47B and the low estimate is $4.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.