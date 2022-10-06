There Is Still Room For Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) was 55.91 for the day, up 1.56% from the previous closing price of $55.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1024413 shares were traded. OLLI reached its highest trading level at $55.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OLLI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $57 from $37 previously.

On June 09, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $65.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $75.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.32.

Shares Statistics:

OLLI traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1.37M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.50M. Shares short for OLLI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 6.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.55% and a Short% of Float of 18.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.13 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.75B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.