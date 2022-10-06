There Is Still Room For Paramount Global (PARA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) was 19.57 for the day, down -2.49% from the previous closing price of $20.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11585519 shares were traded. PARA reached its highest trading level at $19.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PARA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on October 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $19 from $40 previously.

On August 05, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares for $32.37 per share. The transaction valued at 20,935,233 led to the insider holds 32,012,190 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paramount’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $41.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.33.

Shares Statistics:

PARA traded an average of 9.88M shares per day over the past three months and 10.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 649.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 53.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.64, compared to 53.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.6. EPS for the following year is $2.03, with 26 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8B to a low estimate of $7.15B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $6.56B, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.25B, an increase of 9.70% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.91B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.59B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.4B and the low estimate is $31.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.