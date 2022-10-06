There Is Still Room For Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) was 24.00 for the day, up 1.82% from the previous closing price of $23.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230247 shares were traded. PCVX reached its highest trading level at $24.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCVX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2020, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when PICKERING GRANT sold 10,000 shares for $24.71 per share. The transaction valued at 247,147 led to the insider holds 157,830 shares of the business.

Wassil Jim sold 2,800 shares of PCVX for $73,111 on Sep 19. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 42,344 shares after completing the transaction at $26.11 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, GUGGENHIME ANDREW, who serves as the President and CFO of the company, sold 3,100 shares for $26.10 each. As a result, the insider received 80,898 and left with 37,538 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $29.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.48.

Shares Statistics:

PCVX traded an average of 400.30K shares per day over the past three months and 562.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.14M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.04, compared to 1.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.41 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.73. EPS for the following year is -$2.8, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.69 and -$2.96.