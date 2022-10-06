There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: General Motors Company (GM).

In the latest session, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed at 34.84 down -2.68% from its previous closing price of $35.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18655376 shares were traded. GM reached its highest trading level at $35.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.81.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Motors Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $74 to $33.

On May 10, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on May 10, 2022, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Carlisle Stephen K. sold 25,645 shares for $39.04 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,181 led to the insider holds 64,170 shares of the business.

Jacobson Paul A bought 35,000 shares of GM for $1,357,650 on Apr 28. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 110,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.79 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Blissett Julian G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 21,742 shares for $50.04 each. As a result, the insider received 1,087,970 and left with 35,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $67.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GM has traded an average of 14.72M shares per day and 15.79M over the past ten days. A total of 1.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.39B. Insiders hold about 4.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 32.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GM is 0.36, from 0.38 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.44 and a low estimate of $1.69, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.83. EPS for the following year is $6.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $4.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.78B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45.18B to a low estimate of $36.67B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $26.78B, an estimated increase of 56.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.92B, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $56.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.08B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $162.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $145.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127B, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $178.52B and the low estimate is $153.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.