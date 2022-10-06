There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) closed the day trading at 30.24 up 5.40% from the previous closing price of $28.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7969319 shares were traded. TCOM reached its highest trading level at $30.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCOM has reached a high of $33.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCOM traded about 4.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCOM traded about 6.36M shares per day. A total of 647.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 631.04M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.48, compared to 12.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

