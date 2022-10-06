This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: American International Group Inc. (AIG)

As of close of business last night, American International Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 51.30, down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $51.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3983176 shares were traded. AIG reached its highest trading level at $51.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AIG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $64.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 19, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, sold 80,000,000 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,680,000,000 led to the insider holds 501,145,000 shares of the business.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, bought 720,000 shares of AIG for $18,000,000 on Sep 01. The 10% Owner now owns 720,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Fato Luciana, who serves as the EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs of the company, sold 17,000 shares for $54.01 each. As a result, the insider received 918,170 and left with 45,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has reached a high of $65.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AIG traded 4.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 790.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 758.26M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 8.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, AIG has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 8.30% for AIG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2009 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.6 and $3.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 11 analysts recommending between $6.83 and $6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $11.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.34B to a low estimate of $11.16B. As of the current estimate, American International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.27B, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $50.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.61B, up 229.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $49.2B and the low estimate is $47.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.