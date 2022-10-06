Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ball Corporation (BALL)

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) closed the day trading at 50.94 up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $50.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2414214 shares were traded. BALL reached its highest trading level at $51.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.54.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BALL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On August 08, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $58.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $65.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ball’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BALL has reached a high of $97.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.32.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BALL traded about 2.51M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BALL traded about 3.26M shares per day. A total of 317.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 311.22M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BALL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 9.17M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.82.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.98 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.81. EPS for the following year is $4.42, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.73 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $3.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.04B to a low estimate of $3.58B. As of the current estimate, Ball Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.22B, an estimated increase of 19.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $4B, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $19.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.78B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BALL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.81B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.23B and the low estimate is $15.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.