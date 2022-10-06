Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

The closing price of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) was 125.62 for the day, down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $125.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2274977 shares were traded. MRNA reached its highest trading level at $126.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on January 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Bancel Stephane sold 40,000 shares for $116.78 per share. The transaction valued at 4,671,012 led to the insider holds 5,411,946 shares of the business.

Bancel Stephane sold 10,000 shares of MRNA for $1,198,200 on Sep 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,694,880 shares after completing the transaction at $119.82 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, AFEYAN NOUBAR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $123.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,235,800 and left with 2,397,209 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moderna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRNA has reached a high of $376.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.36.

Shares Statistics:

MRNA traded an average of 4.80M shares per day over the past three months and 3.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 396.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 353.85M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.40, compared to 14.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.34 and a low estimate of $2.02, while EPS last year was $6.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.14, with high estimates of $13.09 and low estimates of $4.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $31.59 and $22.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.78. EPS for the following year is $8.66, with 19 analysts recommending between $21.24 and -$4.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.7B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, Moderna Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.35B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.98B, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.87B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.47B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -52.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.