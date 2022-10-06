Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)

The closing price of PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH) was 42.79 for the day, down -0.19% from the previous closing price of $42.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1015340 shares were traded. PCH reached its highest trading level at $42.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.30.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On April 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $60.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when CREMERS ERIC J sold 11,444 shares for $40.59 per share. The transaction valued at 464,546 led to the insider holds 163,151 shares of the business.

Tyler Michele sold 297 shares of PCH for $13,715 on Aug 31. The VP, GC Corp Sec now owns 9,631 shares after completing the transaction at $46.18 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, COVEY MICHAEL J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 61,448 shares for $55.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,396,280 and left with 130,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PotlatchDeltic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCH has reached a high of $60.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.87.

Shares Statistics:

PCH traded an average of 565.74K shares per day over the past three months and 833.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.22M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 2.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.30% and a Short% of Float of 6.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.62, PCH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58. The current Payout Ratio is 30.70% for PCH, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1000000:855278 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.16. EPS for the following year is $2.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.1M to a low estimate of $286.66M. As of the current estimate, PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s year-ago sales were $296.36M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $263.47M, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $318M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.27M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, down -1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $946.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.