Update from Aramark (ARMK): A steady trajectory

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) closed the day trading at 34.72 up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $34.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1770280 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARMK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on March 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

Berenberg Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aramark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARMK has reached a high of $39.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARMK traded about 1.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARMK traded about 2.37M shares per day. A total of 257.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.65M. Shares short for ARMK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 9.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

ARMK’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.44, up from 0.44 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $2.02, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.1B, up 28.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.15B and the low estimate is $16.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.