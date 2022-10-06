Update from PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): A steady trajectory

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed the day trading at 93.83 up 1.12% from the previous closing price of $92.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9789261 shares were traded. PYPL reached its highest trading level at $94.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $90.99.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PYPL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $100 from $115 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $123.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $114.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares for $94.95 per share. The transaction valued at 14,242 led to the insider holds 8,927 shares of the business.

Alford Peggy sold 21,791 shares of PYPL for $2,131,596 on Aug 04. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 18,100 shares after completing the transaction at $97.82 per share. On May 06, another insider, Britto Mark, who serves as the EVP, Chief Product Officer of the company, bought 7,370 shares for $81.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 597,229 and bolstered with 175,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $273.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PYPL traded about 13.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PYPL traded about 12.15M shares per day. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.15B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.95M with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 26.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 38 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 47 analysts recommending between $5.69 and $4.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 48 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.5B and the low estimate is $31.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.