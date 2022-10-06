What shareholders can do to beat the market with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) stock

As of close of business last night, Analog Devices Inc.’s stock clocked out at 151.89, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $150.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3049681 shares were traded. ADI reached its highest trading level at $152.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.84.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2022, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $220 to $225.

Truist reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $204 to $208.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when DOLUCA TUNC sold 2,400 shares for $150.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,003 led to the insider holds 69,157 shares of the business.

DOLUCA TUNC sold 2,400 shares of ADI for $360,001 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 70,157 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Jain Vivek, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $165.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,318,778 and left with 18,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $191.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 158.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADI traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 517.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 509.60M. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 7.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.55, ADI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.5 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.49, with high estimates of $2.69 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.45 and $8.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.26. EPS for the following year is $9.79, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.45 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.96B and the low estimate is $10.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.