What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) stock

In the latest session, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) closed at 2.44 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2283273 shares were traded. UGP reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6391.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UGP has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 2.14M over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 748.33M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 2.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UGP is 0.15, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 17.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15. The current Payout Ratio is 66.80% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.01B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.88B to a low estimate of $6.88B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.37B, an estimated increase of 37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.9B, an increase of 28.10% less than the figure of $37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.9B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34B, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.01B and the low estimate is $27.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.