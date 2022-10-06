What shareholders can do to beat the market with Zymergen Inc. (ZY) stock

As of close of business last night, Zymergen Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.98, down -5.10% from its previous closing price of $3.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1800446 shares were traded. ZY reached its highest trading level at $3.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ZY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Reduce but kept the price unchanged to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Singh Enakshi sold 3,786 shares for $2.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,598 led to the insider holds 462,241 shares of the business.

Singh Enakshi sold 3,928 shares of ZY for $8,681 on Sep 02. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 466,027 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Kim Mina, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 3,410 shares for $2.21 each. As a result, the insider received 7,536 and left with 298,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZY has reached a high of $14.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9761.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ZY traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.81M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ZY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.12, compared to 5.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.47 and -$2.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$2.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$3.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, Zymergen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.89M, an estimated decrease of -45.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.74M, down -15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $90.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $358.9M and the low estimate is $21.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 540.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.