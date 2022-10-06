Which analyst expects Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.68, down -6.23% from its previous closing price of $11.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3328253 shares were traded. HPP reached its highest trading level at $11.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $16.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on June 23, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when LAMMAS MARK T bought 5,000 shares for $11.11 per share. The transaction valued at 55,550 led to the insider holds 189,865 shares of the business.

Suazo Arthur X. bought 4,347 shares of HPP for $48,295 on Sep 30. The EVP, Leasing now owns 77,102 shares after completing the transaction at $11.11 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,083 shares for $11.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,579 and bolstered with 46,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $28.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HPP traded 2.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.87M. Shares short for HPP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 6.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HPP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $250.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.8M to a low estimate of $244.42M. As of the current estimate, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219.05M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.9M, an increase of 6.40% less than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $263.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $245.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $994.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.84M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $853.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.