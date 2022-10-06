Which analyst expects Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Tractor Supply Company’s stock clocked out at 201.59, up 1.87% from its previous closing price of $197.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1209549 shares were traded. TSCO reached its highest trading level at $203.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $195.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TSCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On June 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $250 to $260.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on March 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $270.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when JAMISON CYNTHIA T sold 7,150 shares for $207.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,484,483 led to the insider holds 17,130 shares of the business.

JAMISON CYNTHIA T sold 5,200 shares of TSCO for $1,014,522 on May 12. The Director now owns 24,280 shares after completing the transaction at $195.10 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Lawton III Harry A, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 20,049 shares for $222.35 each. As a result, the insider received 4,457,955 and left with 74,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $241.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 193.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 207.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TSCO traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.33M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.69, compared to 2.69M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, TSCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $1.98, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.34, with high estimates of $2.78 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.88 and $9.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.58. EPS for the following year is $10.42, with 30 analysts recommending between $10.9 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.8B and the low estimate is $14.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.