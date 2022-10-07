A correction may be in store for Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) shares?

In the latest session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) closed at 23.65 down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $23.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1120590 shares were traded. CNM reached its highest trading level at $24.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Core & Main Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On March 31, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $32 to $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on February 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when CD&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares for $23.53 per share. The transaction valued at 258,874,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Whittenburg Mark G sold 19,729 shares of CNM for $488,893 on Sep 09. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 5,286 shares after completing the transaction at $24.78 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Schneider Laura K, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 33,333 shares for $25.08 each. As a result, the insider received 836,048 and left with 4,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNM has reached a high of $32.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNM has traded an average of 618.01K shares per day and 861.93k over the past ten days. A total of 167.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.68M. Shares short for CNM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 8.90, compared to 3.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.78 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Core & Main Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated increase of 31.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5B, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.