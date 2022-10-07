A correction may be in store for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) shares?

As of close of business last night, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock clocked out at 51.64, down -6.53% from its previous closing price of $55.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1300912 shares were traded. DQ reached its highest trading level at $55.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Daiwa Securities Downgraded its Buy to Outperform on August 31, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $145 to $76.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Daqo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DQ has reached a high of $81.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DQ traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.16M. Insiders hold about 76.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.92, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.46 and a low estimate of $5.81, while EPS last year was $3.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.71, with high estimates of $6.07 and low estimates of $5.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.04 and $15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.7. EPS for the following year is $10.38, with 7 analysts recommending between $15.24 and $5.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $441.37M, an estimated increase of 160.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $806.06M, an increase of 47.00% less than the figure of $160.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $899.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $695.08M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 130.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.61B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.