A correction may be in store for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) shares?

In the latest session, nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) closed at 33.35 down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $33.81. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1255393 shares were traded. NVT reached its highest trading level at $33.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of nVent Electric plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2020, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $24 to $31.

On September 15, 2020, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $24.Wolfe Research initiated its Peer Perform rating on September 15, 2020, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Zawoyski Sara E sold 3,591 shares for $36.88 per share. The transaction valued at 132,438 led to the insider holds 43,927 shares of the business.

Wacker Randolph A. sold 2,784 shares of NVT for $99,419 on Aug 10. The SVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 13,531 shares after completing the transaction at $35.71 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Faulconer Michael B, who serves as the President – Thermal Management of the company, sold 1,590 shares for $35.71 each. As a result, the insider received 56,779 and left with 19,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, nVent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVT has reached a high of $39.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NVT has traded an average of 670.53K shares per day and 796.57k over the past ten days. A total of 166.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.76, compared to 2.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NVT is 0.70, from 0.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.46B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.92B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.