A glimpse at Ares Management Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at 67.22 down -1.44% from its previous closing price of $68.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051604 shares were traded. ARES reached its highest trading level at $68.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ares Management Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 31, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On January 25, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $97.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on January 25, 2022, with a $97 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 05 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 320,460 led to the insider holds 49,271,580 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of ARES for $315,320 on Oct 04. The 10% Owner now owns 49,071,580 shares after completing the transaction at $1.58 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 298,440 and bolstered with 48,871,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $90.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ARES has traded an average of 928.15K shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 175.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.03M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 2.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ARES is 2.44, from 1.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $4, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $608.06M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $649M to a low estimate of $571.9M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $523.4M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $663.59M, an increase of 31.60% over than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $722.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $590.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -34.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.