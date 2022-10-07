A glimpse at Barclays PLC’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Barclays PLC’s stock clocked out at 6.52, down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8866732 shares were traded. BCS reached its highest trading level at $6.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BCS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $220.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $12.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BCS traded 7.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 13.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.96B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 12.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, BCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.