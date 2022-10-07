A glimpse at Highwoods Properties Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s stock clocked out at 25.57, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $26.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1603259 shares were traded. HIW reached its highest trading level at $26.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HIW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $46 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $34.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $46.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on April 22, 2022, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares for $27.21 per share. The transaction valued at 40,813 led to the insider holds 39,254 shares of the business.

Miller Jeffrey Douglas bought 1,000 shares of HIW for $28,253 on Sep 22. The EVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 116,482 shares after completing the transaction at $28.25 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Klinck Theodore J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,252 and bolstered with 246,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $47.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HIW traded 924.04K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.67M. Shares short for HIW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.14, compared to 2.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.92, HIW has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.55. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $204.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.37M to a low estimate of $200.51M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195.5M, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.49M, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $211.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $201.85M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $831.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $812.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768.01M, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $837.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $859.31M and the low estimate is $823.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.