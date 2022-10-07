A glimpse at WM Technology Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) closed at 2.76 up 64.29% from its previous closing price of $1.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7791186 shares were traded. MAPS reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WM Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $3.20 from $10 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Camire Brian sold 12,250 shares for $2.65 per share. The transaction valued at 32,478 led to the insider holds 200,681 shares of the business.

Feijoo-Osorio Juan Jose sold 28,174 shares of MAPS for $74,698 on Aug 23. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 383,602 shares after completing the transaction at $2.65 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Lee Arden, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 27,876 shares for $2.65 each. As a result, the insider received 73,908 and left with 524,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAPS has reached a high of $14.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6971.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAPS has traded an average of 1.02M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 86.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.14M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAPS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.42, compared to 2.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.03 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $61.5M. As of the current estimate, WM Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $46.93M, an estimated increase of 32.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.66M, an increase of 33.00% over than the figure of $32.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $263.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $193.15M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $348.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $375.8M and the low estimate is $316M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.