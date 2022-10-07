An average trading volume for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $20.36 in the most recent trading day, Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) closed at 23.01, up 13.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1368437 shares were traded. PERI reached its highest trading level at $23.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PERI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On April 14, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $18.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on April 14, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has reached a high of $33.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 317.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 417.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.29M. Insiders hold about 36.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PERI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 828.12k with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 452.64k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PERI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 26, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.92 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $146.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $147.59M to a low estimate of $145M. As of the current estimate, Perion Network Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $109.68M, an estimated increase of 33.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.46M, an increase of 30.10% less than the figure of $33.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $158.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $156M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $629.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $625M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $627.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $478.5M, up 31.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $730.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $750.46M and the low estimate is $708.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.