An average trading volume for WestRock Company (WRK) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) closed at 32.04 in the last session, down -2.14% from day before closing price of $32.74. On the day, 2151018 shares were traded. WRK reached its highest trading level at $32.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WRK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $45 from $53 previously.

On January 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $57.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when O’Neal John L sold 5,173 shares for $42.55 per share. The transaction valued at 220,111 led to the insider holds 46,305 shares of the business.

Nevels James E sold 2,483 shares of WRK for $105,180 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 14,326 shares after completing the transaction at $42.36 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Nevels James E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,417 shares for $42.31 each. As a result, the insider received 59,953 and left with 16,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WestRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRK has reached a high of $54.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WRK traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.56M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 255.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.02M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 3.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WRK is 1.00, which was 1.07 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for WRK, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 23, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 11099:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.54 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.73, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.24 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.51, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $4.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.64B to a low estimate of $5.33B. As of the current estimate, WestRock Company’s year-ago sales were $4.82B, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.55B, an increase of 9.00% less than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.27B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.75B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.9B and the low estimate is $20.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.