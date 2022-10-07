An investigation into Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s technical aspects

The price of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) closed at 42.11 in the last session, down -2.97% from day before closing price of $43.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2163625 shares were traded. BAM reached its highest trading level at $43.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.95.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $71.50 from $68 previously.

On January 26, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $68.50 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 3,963,416 shares for $18.85 per share. The transaction valued at 74,710,392 led to the insider holds 12,263 shares of the business.

Opps TPIC Holdings, LLC sold 2,512 shares of BAM for $46,698 on Aug 31. The 10% Owner now owns 81,623 shares after completing the transaction at $18.59 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 191,591 shares for $11.30 each. As a result, the insider received 2,164,978 and left with 11,622,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has reached a high of $62.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAM traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.38B. Insiders hold about 12.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.61M with a Short Ratio of 6.30, compared to 5.77M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BAM is 0.56, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 22.70% for BAM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.68. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.64 and $2.42.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $854M. It ranges from a high estimate of $854M to a low estimate of $854M. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.25B, an estimated decrease of -94.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $918M, a decrease of -94.60% over than the figure of $-94.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $918M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $62.75B, down -94.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.