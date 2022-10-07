An investigation into GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s technical aspects

The price of GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE: GBL) closed at 14.78 in the last session, down -8.20% from day before closing price of $16.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450352 shares were traded. GBL reached its highest trading level at $16.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when GGCP, INC. bought 1,300 shares for $17.76 per share. The transaction valued at 23,082 led to the insider holds 22,306 shares of the business.

Van der Eb Henry sold 946 shares of GBL for $22,525 on Dec 21. The Senior Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $23.81 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GAMCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBL has reached a high of $29.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GBL traded on average about 25.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 232.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.03M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GBL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 73.44k with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 90.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GBL is 0.16, which was 0.08 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43. The current Payout Ratio is 4.90% for GBL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1857:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.