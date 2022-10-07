An investigation into Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s technical aspects

The price of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) closed at 144.07 in the last session, down -2.11% from day before closing price of $147.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651361 shares were traded. MAR reached its highest trading level at $148.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Berenberg on September 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $185 from $165 previously.

On July 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also lowered its target price recommendation from $180 to $165.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $164.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $164 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when HIPPEAU ERIC sold 13,987 shares for $158.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,220,716 led to the insider holds 14,461 shares of the business.

LEE DEBRA L sold 2,145 shares of MAR for $367,436 on May 31. The Director now owns 1,224 shares after completing the transaction at $171.30 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Smith Craig S., who serves as the Group President of the company, sold 3,647 shares for $185.00 each. As a result, the insider received 674,695 and left with 19,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marriott’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAR has reached a high of $195.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAR traded on average about 1.94M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 328.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.80M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 6.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.21%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAR is 1.20, which was 0.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1061:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.82 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.54 and $5.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.97. EPS for the following year is $7.36, with 20 analysts recommending between $8.4 and $6.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.86B, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.86B and the low estimate is $20.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.