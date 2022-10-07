An overall feel about AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, AutoNation Inc.’s stock clocked out at 101.03, down -3.73% from its previous closing price of $104.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1296863 shares were traded. AN reached its highest trading level at $104.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 23, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $180.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 28 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 109,630 shares for $111.00 per share. The transaction valued at 12,169,314 led to the insider holds 6,764,495 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 81,105 shares of AN for $8,728,853 on Sep 27. The 10% Owner now owns 6,874,125 shares after completing the transaction at $107.62 per share. On Sep 26, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $106.13 each. As a result, the insider received 10,613,230 and left with 6,955,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $135.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AN traded 832.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.44M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.96M with a Short Ratio of 7.13, compared to 6.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.42% and a Short% of Float of 19.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.41 and a low estimate of $5.23, while EPS last year was $5.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.74, with high estimates of $7.22 and low estimates of $4.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.5 and $21.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.66. EPS for the following year is $21.35, with 11 analysts recommending between $30 and $17.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $6.94B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.62B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.38B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.99B, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.51B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.84B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.85B and the low estimate is $26.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.