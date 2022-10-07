An overall feel about Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) closed at 31.49 up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $31.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4705987 shares were traded. GLW reached its highest trading level at $31.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.17.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Corning Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

On May 23, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $37.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when STEVERSON LEWIS A sold 41,066 shares for $37.29 per share. The transaction valued at 1,531,437 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bayne John P JR sold 5,575 shares of GLW for $204,630 on Aug 01. The SVP &GM, Mobile Consumer Elec. now owns 7,345 shares after completing the transaction at $36.70 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Capps Cheryl C, who serves as the SVP & Chief Supply Chain Off. of the company, sold 8,723 shares for $35.67 each. As a result, the insider received 311,176 and left with 98,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Corning’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLW has reached a high of $43.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLW has traded an average of 4.51M shares per day and 4.67M over the past ten days. A total of 843.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 762.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GLW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 15.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GLW is 1.08, from 0.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.51. The current Payout Ratio is 43.10% for GLW, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.31 and $2.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.71 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.12B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.1B and the low estimate is $14.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.