An overall feel about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) closed at 24.91 up 0.20% from its previous closing price of $24.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4084412 shares were traded. EPD reached its highest trading level at $25.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.66.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 235.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Rutherford John R bought 6,500 shares for $25.78 per share. The transaction valued at 167,543 led to the insider holds 113,941 shares of the business.

BARTH CARIN MARCY bought 19,050 shares of EPD for $450,304 on Jun 24. The Director now owns 19,050 shares after completing the transaction at $23.64 per share. On May 12, another insider, Rutherford John R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $25.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 257,384 and bolstered with 107,441 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enterprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPD has reached a high of $28.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EPD has traded an average of 5.27M shares per day and 6.28M over the past ten days. A total of 2.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 32.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EPD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.23, compared to 21.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EPD is 1.90, from 1.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.43. The current Payout Ratio is 82.30% for EPD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 21, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.47. EPS for the following year is $2.59, with 19 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.33B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.6B to a low estimate of $9.77B. As of the current estimate, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $7.6B, an estimated increase of 62.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.81B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.71B and the low estimate is $45.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.