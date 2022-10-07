An overall feel about Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) closed at 0.27 up 10.56% from its previous closing price of $0.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0259 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585557 shares were traded. KALA reached its highest trading level at $0.2999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2450.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 14, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Reumuth Mary sold 2,613 shares for $0.37 per share. The transaction valued at 967 led to the insider holds 130,595 shares of the business.

Trachtenberg Eric sold 2,613 shares of KALA for $967 on Jun 27. The SEE REMARKS now owns 111,203 shares after completing the transaction at $0.37 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Brazzell Romulus K, who serves as the SEE REMARKS of the company, sold 3,144 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,163 and left with 285,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALA has reached a high of $2.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3037, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6760.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KALA has traded an average of 1.07M shares per day and 474.74k over the past ten days. A total of 73.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.76M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KALA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.73, compared to 3.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.42 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $-0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.58 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49M to a low estimate of $1.76M. As of the current estimate, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.05M, an estimated decrease of -33.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KALA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.24M, up 286.10% from the average estimate.